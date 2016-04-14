版本:
2016年 4月 14日

BRIEF-Onex files normal course issuer bid

April 14 Onex Corp

* Onex files normal course issuer bid

* Says to purchase for cancellation up to 10% of public float in its subordinate voting shares

* Intention to make normal course issuer bid permitting onex to purchase for cancellation up to 8.5 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

