BRIEF-Newcastle Gold and Catalyst Copper announce definitive agreement to combine and create new company

April 14 Newcastle Gold Ltd

* Newcastle gold and catalyst copper announce definitive agreement

* Shareholders of catalyst will receive one common share of newcastle for each common share of catalyst held

* Combined company will continue to be named newcastle gold ltd

* It is a condition of arrangement that catalyst will have not less than c$3.8 million of net cash at closing

* If agreement terminates, catalyst is obligated to pay to newcastle c$1.5 million as a termination payment

* Definitive agreement providing for previously announced combination of respective businesses to create a new company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

