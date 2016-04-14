BRIEF-Newcastle Gold and Catalyst Copper announce definitive agreement to combine and create new company

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Newcastle Gold Ltd
* Newcastle gold and catalyst copper announce definitive agreement
* Shareholders of catalyst will receive one common share of newcastle for each common share of catalyst held
* Combined company will continue to be named newcastle gold ltd
* It is a condition of arrangement that catalyst will have not less than c$3.8 million of net cash at closing
* If agreement terminates, catalyst is obligated to pay to newcastle c$1.5 million as a termination payment
* Definitive agreement providing for previously announced combination of respective businesses to create a new company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
