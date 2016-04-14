版本:
BRIEF-Ampliphi biosciences terminates collaboration agreement with Intrexon

April 14 Press Release

* Ampliphi biosciences terminates collaboration agreement with intrexon

* Ampliphi biosciences corp says ampliphi has unilateral right to terminate ecc upon 90 days' notice at any time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

