BRIEF-Howard Lance named president and chief executive officer of MDA

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd
* Howard l. Lance named president and chief executive officer of mda
* Says board expects to appoint lance to mda board of directors shortly after he joins company
* Says lance succeeds daniel friedmann , who has served as ceo since 1995 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
