BRIEF-Howard Lance named president and chief executive officer of MDA

April 14 Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd

* Howard l. Lance named president and chief executive officer of mda

* Says board expects to appoint lance to mda board of directors shortly after he joins company

* Says lance succeeds daniel friedmann , who has served as ceo since 1995