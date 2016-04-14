BRIEF-Trevali Mining reports preliminary Santander mine production for q1 of about 13.7 million payable pounds of zinc

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Trevali Reports Q1
* 2016 santander mine production and record quarterly mill throughput - provides caribou mine commissioning update
* Trevali mining reports preliminary santander mine production for q1 of about 13.7 million payable pounds of zinc
* Trevali mining reports preliminary santander mine production for q1 of about 6.4 million payable pounds of lead and 221,324 payable ounces of silve
* On-Track for 2016 santander mine production guidance of 52-55 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate grading approximately 50 percent zn
* Trevali mining corp says mill throughput for quarter was 209,188 tonnes
* On-Track for 2016 santander mine production guidance of 22-25 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate grading about 56-58 percent pb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.