2016年 4月 15日

BRIEF-Corus entertainment says redemption price for its 4.25 pct notes due 2020

April 14 Corus Entertainment Inc

* Corus entertainment announces redemption price for its 4.25% senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2020

* Redemption price per c$1,000 principal amount of 2020 notes is c$1,095.751 plus accrued interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

