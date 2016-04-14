版本:
BRIEF-Golden Secret Ventures Ltd. announces increase of non brokered private placement

April 14 (Reuters) -

* Golden Secret Ventures Ltd. announces increase of non brokered private placement

* Says private placement has been increased to 6.7 million shares for gross proceeds of $2 million dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

