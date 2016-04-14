版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 03:34 BJT

BRIEF-Sportscene Group Q2 loss per share C$0.01

April 14 Sportscene Group Inc

* Quarter results - Sportscene Group pursues its repositioning and further improves its performance

* Qtrly revenues grew by 10.8% to $21.8 million

* Q2 loss per share C$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐