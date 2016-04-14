BRIEF-American farmland board authorized company to commence review of strategic alternatives

April 14 American Farmland Co

* American farmland announces review of strategic alternatives

* Board of directors has authorized company to commence a review of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value

* Has retained citigroup global markets inc. And raymond james & associates, inc. As its financial advisors

* Has not set a definitive timetable for completion of review process

* Alternatives to be explored may include, jv arrangements, a merger of company, or sale of all or part of co's and/or its assets