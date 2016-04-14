BRIEF-American farmland board authorized company to commence review of strategic alternatives

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 American Farmland Co
* American farmland announces review of strategic alternatives
* Board of directors has authorized company to commence a review of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value
* Has retained citigroup global markets inc. And raymond james & associates, inc. As its financial advisors
* Has not set a definitive timetable for completion of review process
* Alternatives to be explored may include, jv arrangements, a merger of company, or sale of all or part of co's and/or its assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: