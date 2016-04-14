版本:
BRIEF-Great basin says Q1 revenue rose 59.4 pct to $731,400

April 14 Great Basin Scientific Inc

* Great basin announces q1 revenues and customer acquisition results

* Q1 revenue rose 59.4 percent to $731,400

* Its customer base of revenue generating customers grew to 222 as of march 31, 2016, an increase of 119.8% over q1 last year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

