BRIEF-Ixia sees Q1 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.03 to $0.05

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
April 14 Ixia :
* Ixia announces preliminary financial results for first quarter 2016
* Sees Q1 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 to $0.08
* Sees Q1 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.03 to $0.05
* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $108 million to $111 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 topline performance primarily impacted by slowdown in network test spending from North America network equipment manufacturer customers in March
* "continued to experience delays in closing network visibility deals" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
* TomTom acquires Autonomos, a Berlin-based autonomous driving start-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank expects a negative impact of $1.2 billion on its fourth-quarter pretax profit from a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice, its chief executive said in a message to staff.