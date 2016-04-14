版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces it will move its domicile to Cayman Islands

April 14 Ocean Rig Udw Inc

* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces it will move its corporate domicile to the cayman islands

* Says will move its corporate domicile from republic of marshall islands to cayman islands

* Says change of corporate domicile will not affect day-to-day business and operations of ocean rig

* All shares of ocean rig will automatically convert into shares of same class of redomiciled ocean rig on one-for-one basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

