BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces it will move its domicile to Cayman Islands

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Ocean Rig Udw Inc
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces it will move its corporate domicile to the cayman islands
* Says will move its corporate domicile from republic of marshall islands to cayman islands
* Says change of corporate domicile will not affect day-to-day business and operations of ocean rig
* All shares of ocean rig will automatically convert into shares of same class of redomiciled ocean rig on one-for-one basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
