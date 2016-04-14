版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Ceres Q2 loss per share $0.09

April 14 Ceres Inc :

* Ceres announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $400,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

