BRIEF-Cherokee reports Q4 earnings per share $0.16

April 14 Cherokee Inc :

* Cherokee global brands reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Cherokee global brands reports q4 and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 revenue $7.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $7.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

