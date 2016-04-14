BRIEF-Cherokee reports Q4 earnings per share $0.16

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Cherokee Inc :
* Cherokee global brands reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Cherokee global brands reports q4 and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q4 revenue $7.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $7.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
