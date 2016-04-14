BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners borrowing base decreased to $925 mln

April 14 Memorial Production Partners Lp :

* Memorial Production Partners Lp announces amendment to credit facility and borrowing base redetermination

* Says redetermination resulted in a revised borrowing base of $925 million, a decrease of 21 pct from previous level

* Memorial Production Partners Lp says MEMP and Commercial Bank Lending Group have agreed to amend certain terms of Memp's revolving credit facility