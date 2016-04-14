版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Ensco starts public offering of class A ordinary shares

April 14 Ensco Plc

* Ensco commences public offering of class A ordinary shares

* Has commenced an underwritten public offering of 50 million class a ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐