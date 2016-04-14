版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Argan Q4 earnings per share $0.45

April 14 Argan Inc Reports Year

* End and fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue $116 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.45

* Contract backlog of gps increased 171% to $1.1 billion at end of fiscal 2016 as compared to $423 million at end of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐