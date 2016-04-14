BRIEF-Stonemor Partners offers 2 mln units of limited partner interests

April 14 Stonemor Partners Lp :

* Stonemor Partners Lp Announces public offering of common units

* Stonemor Partners Lp says public offering of 2 million common units representing limited partner interests in Stonemor

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to pay down outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility