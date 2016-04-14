版本:
BRIEF-La Quinta Holdings appoints John Cantele COO

April 14 La Quinta Holdings Inc

* La Quinta Holdings Inc. appoints John Cantele as chief operating officer

* Says COO Angelo Lombardi resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

