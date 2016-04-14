版本:
BRIEF-United Security Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.11

April 14 United Security Bancshares :

* United security bancshares earns 1st quarter 2016 profits of $1.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* United security bancshares qtrly net interest income increased to $6.6 million compared to $6.2 million for quarter ended march 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

