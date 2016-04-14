版本:
BRIEF-Avenue Financial Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.14

April 14 Avenue Financial Holdings Inc :

* Avenue financial holdings, inc. Announces record first quarter loan growth

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Avenue financial holdings inc says net interest income increased 3.1% to $9.01 million for q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

