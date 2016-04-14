版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Acquisition of Cricket Media by Cricket Acquisition Group approved at special meeting

April 14 Cricket Media Group Ltd :

* Acquisition of cricket media by cricket acquisition group approved at special meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

