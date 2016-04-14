版本:
BRIEF-Fenix Parts operating loss was $9.1 million for Q4

April 14 Fenix Parts Inc :

* Fenix parts announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 revenue $30.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.9 million

* Operating loss was $9.1 million for q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

