BRIEF-First South Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.15

April 14 First South Bancorp Inc :

* First South Bancorp Inc reports March 31, 2016 quarterly operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Net interest income for 2016 Q1 increased to $7.8 million, from $7.7 million for linked 2015 Q4 and $7.1 million for 2015 Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

