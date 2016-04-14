版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Value Line increases quarterly cash dividend by 6.2 pct to $0.17/share

April 14 Value Line Inc :

* Value line, inc. Announces a 6.25% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.17 per common share and reaffirms share buyback program

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 6.2 percent to $0.17per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

