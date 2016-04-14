版本:
BRIEF-Bats Global Markets announces pricing of its IPO

April 14 Bats Global Markets Inc :

* Bats Global Markets Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering

* Says initial public offering priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

