BRIEF-BCGold signs letter of intent with shareholders of certain peruvian companies

April 14 BCGold Corp

* BCGold corp. Announces proposed acquistion of peruvian land package and private placement

* Says signed a letter of intent with shareholders of certain peruvian companies to acquire all their issued and outstanding shares

* Says deal also includes 100% interest in contiguous chanape and pucacorral mineral concessions