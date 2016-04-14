版本:
2016年 4月 15日

BRIEF-Omega Healthcare sets quarterly dividend of $0.58/share

April 14 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc :

* Omega announces fifteenth consecutive increase in its quarterly common stock dividend; release date of first quarter earnings and conference call; and its annual meeting date

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.58per share

* Qtrly dividend of $0.58 per share, increasing quarterly common dividend by $0.01 per share over previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

