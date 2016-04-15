BRIEF-Costco wholesale corporation announces an increase in quarterly cash dividend

April 15 Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco wholesale corporation announces an increase in its quarterly cash dividend

* Has declared a quarterly cash dividend on costco common stock and approved a quarterly increase from $.40 to $.45 per share

* Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on costco common stock, approved a quarterly increase from $0.40 to $0.45 per share