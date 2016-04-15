BRIEF-Red Eagle Mining announces equity financing

BRIEF-CIT appoints Paul Tufaro as executive vice president, chief compliance officer
* CIT appoints Paul Tufaro as executive vice president and chief compliance officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 Red Eagle Mining Corp
* Red Eagle Mining announces equity financing
* Announces private placement of $11.3 million, consisting of 29.7 million common shares at a price of $0.38 per share
* Proceeds to be used for exploration drilling of Santa Rosa Gold Project, fund Cb Gold's work programme at Vetas Gold Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* CIT appoints Paul Tufaro as executive vice president and chief compliance officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Elliott International And Affiliates Report Combined Economic Exposure In Nrg Energy Inc
* CGI awarded department of homeland security contract for credential management services