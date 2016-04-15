版本:
BRIEF-Charter prices $300 million senior unsecured notes

April 15 Charter Communications Inc:

* Charter prices $300 million senior unsecured notes

* Notes will bear interest rate of 5.500% per annum and will be issued at price of 100.375% of aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

