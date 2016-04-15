BRIEF-Charter prices $300 million senior unsecured notes

BRIEF-Terex says announces proposed senior notes offering
* Terex corp - commenced a private offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
April 15 Charter Communications Inc:
* Charter prices $300 million senior unsecured notes
* Notes will bear interest rate of 5.500% per annum and will be issued at price of 100.375% of aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer