BRIEF-Eureka extends closing of $400,000 private placement financing

BRIEF-Terex says announces proposed senior notes offering
* Terex corp - commenced a private offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
April 15 Eureka Resources Inc
* Eureka extends closing of $400,000 private placement financing
* Plans to raise up to $400,000 by way of private placement, which is now extended to may 14, 2016
* Non-Flow through private placement will be comprised of up to of 5.3 million units at $0.075/unit for total proceeds of up to $400,000
* Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer