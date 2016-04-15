BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum files for voluntary Chapter 11 restructuring

April 15 Goodrich Petroleum Corp:

* Goodrich Petroleum voluntarily files for Chapter 11 to implement financial restructuring, with restructuring support agreement executed by a majority of second lien noteholders

* Through Chapter 11 restructuring, will eliminate approximately $400 million in debt from its balance sheet

* RSA eliminates all of company's prepetition funded indebtedness other than its first lien reserve based loan facility

* RSA also provides for company's executive management team to remain with company

* Expects to maintain sufficient liquidity during financial restructuring process

* Intends to continue to pay employee wages and provide benefits without interruption in ordinary course of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: