BRIEF-Regions Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20

April 15 Regions Financial Corp

* Regions reports earnings of $257 million and earnings per share of $0.20 for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.4 billion

* Incurred $12 million of severance expense in quarter

* Tangible common book value per share at quarter end of $ 8.97 versus. $8.52 at q4 2015 end

* Tier 1 capital ratio at quarter end was 11.6 percent versus. 11.7 percent at q4 2015 end

* Qtrly provision for loan losses was $113 million million versus $49 million last year

* Q1 net interest margin (fte) 3.19 percent versus 3.18 percent

* Q1 net interest margin (fte) 3.19 percent versus 3.18 percent

* Q1 net interest income (fte) $883 million versus. $832 million last year