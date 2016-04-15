BRIEF-China Zenix Auto International Ltd reports Q4 earnings per ads $0.03

April 15 China Zenix Auto International Ltd

* China zenix auto international limited reports 2015 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 revenue rmb 587.5 million versus rmb 783.6 million

* Says diluted earnings per ads in q4 of 2015 were $0.03

* Qtrly earnings per ads $0.03

* Qtrly revenues $90.7 million

* Decline in q4 revenue on year-over-year basis was mainly due to significant decline in truck sales in china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)