公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.09

April 15 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Plan to file new drug application for rexista oxycodone xr within three months on basis that no phase iii studies required

* Progress on rexista oxycodone xr continues, nda user fee waiver request filed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

