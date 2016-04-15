BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.09

BRIEF-Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from OVATION study
* Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients
April 15 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc
* Intellipharmaceutics announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Plan to file new drug application for rexista oxycodone xr within three months on basis that no phase iii studies required
* Progress on rexista oxycodone xr continues, nda user fee waiver request filed
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited