BRIEF-Seaworld appoints Ron Bension and Donald Robinson to board

April 15 Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Seaworld announces two independent, veteran theme park industry executives to join its board of directors

* Board recommends enhanced corporate governance practices including phased elimination of classified board

* Board is recommending of a majority voting standard in uncontested director elections

* Appointed Ron Bension and Donald Robinson to board of directors

* Board is recommending adoption of enhancements to corporate governance practices at co's 2016 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)