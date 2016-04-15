版本:
BRIEF-Helix Biopharma receives agreements totalling CAD4.7 mln for private placement financing

April 15 Helix Biopharma Corp

* Helix biopharma corp. announces the receipt of subscription agreements totalling CAD4.7 million for private placement financing

* Terms of placement are for purchase of units at $1.50 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

