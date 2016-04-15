版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Intermap announces $5 mln debt financing with Vertex One Asset Management

April 15 Intermap Technologies Corp

* Intermap announces debt restructuring and US$5 million debt financing with Vertex One Asset Management

* Entered into agreement with senior lender; 3 outstanding promissory notes were restructured and consolidated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

