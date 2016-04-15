BRIEF-Wesdome announces first quarter 2016 production results

April 15 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd

* Wesdome announces first quarter 2016 production results

* Q1 combined production at Eagle River Complex was 8,036 ounces.

* Qtrly gold sales were 8,100 ounces at an average sales price of CAD$1,640 per ounce

* Says Q2 production is forecast at about 12,000 ounces, and grade and ounces are expected to further increase