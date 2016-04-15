BRIEF-Wesdome announces first quarter 2016 production results

BRIEF-Tesaro announces opening of Niraparib expanded access program for U.S. patients with ovarian cancer
April 15 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd
* Wesdome announces first quarter 2016 production results
* Q1 combined production at Eagle River Complex was 8,036 ounces.
* Qtrly gold sales were 8,100 ounces at an average sales price of CAD$1,640 per ounce
* Says Q2 production is forecast at about 12,000 ounces, and grade and ounces are expected to further increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited
* KCG Holdings -in market making, averaged $26.7 billion dollar volume traded, 6.4 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in U.S. equities for December