公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Taomee announces shareholder approval of merger agreement

April 15 Taomee Holdings Ltd

* Taomee announces shareholder approval of merger agreement

* Approximately 99.9 pct of shareholders voting at meeting voted in favor of proposal to authorize, approve merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

