BRIEF-Taomee announces shareholder approval of merger agreement

BRIEF-Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from OVATION study
* Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients
April 15 Taomee Holdings Ltd
* Taomee announces shareholder approval of merger agreement
* Approximately 99.9 pct of shareholders voting at meeting voted in favor of proposal to authorize, approve merger agreement
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited