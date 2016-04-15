BRIEF-Starboard comments on Depomed's decision to withdraw reincorporation proposal

April 15 Starboard Value LP

* Starboard comments on Depomed's decision to withdraw its reincorporation proposal

* Starboard says remain convinced that meaningful board change is required at Depomed

* "determined to continue its current process to call a special meeting to remove and replace current board members"

* Starboard Value LP says has an ownership interest in approximately 9.9 pct of Depomed's outstanding shares