BRIEF-Ariad presents updated Phase 1/2 clinical data on brigatinib

BRIEF-InnSuites Hospitality Trust says unit entered into purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
April 15 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ariad presents updated Phase 1/2 clinical data on brigatinib in patients with alk+ non-small cell lung cancer
* Of 70 evaluable alk+ nsclc patients with prior crizotinib therapy treated with brigatinib, median progression-free survival was 13.4 months
* Median PFS was not yet reached in alk+ nsclc patients who were crizotinib-naive (n=8)
* Of 8 evaluable tki-naive alk+ nsclc patients treated with brigatinib, all demonstrated an objective response; 7 responses were confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sky solar holdings, ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.