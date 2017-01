BRIEF-Escalade reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.12

April 15 Escalade Inc

* Escalade reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Qtrly net sales $34.6 million versus $33.4 million

Q1 results were impacted by additional expenses incurred for bad debt related to sports authority's bankruptcy filing