公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-First Choice Healthcare Solutions reiterates 2016 revenue guidance of $30 million

April 15 First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc

* First choice healthcare solutions exceeds 2015 revenue guidance and reiterates 2016 revenue guidance of $30 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

