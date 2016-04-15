BRIEF-Sears Canada says CFO will be leaving company effective June 30

April 15 Sears Canada Inc Says E.J. Bird , Executive Vice

* Sears canada announces departure of chief financial officer

* President and chief financial officer will be leaving company effective june 30 , 2016

* Search by company is currently underway for a new chief financial officer

* Senior vice-president, finance, billy wong will work closely with bird during this period of transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)