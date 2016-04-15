BRIEF-Sears Canada says CFO will be leaving company effective June 30

BRIEF-Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from OVATION study
* Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients
April 15 Sears Canada Inc Says E.J. Bird , Executive Vice
* Sears canada announces departure of chief financial officer
* President and chief financial officer will be leaving company effective june 30 , 2016
* Search by company is currently underway for a new chief financial officer
* Senior vice-president, finance, billy wong will work closely with bird during this period of transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited