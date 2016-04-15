版本:
BRIEF-Chubb signs preferred provider distribution agreement with Suning

April 15 Press Release

* Chubb announces preferred provider distribution agreement with chinese retailing giant suning

* Co, suning will partner to develop, market personal, commercial general insurance products to suning's customers through online channels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
