BRIEF-E-House enters into agreement for going private

April 15 E-house China Holdings Ltd

* House enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction

* House china holdings ltd - e-house holdings ltd will acquire company for a cash consideration equal to us$6.85 per ordinary share of company

* House china holdings ltd - company's board has unanimously approved merger agreement

* Parent will acquire company for a cash consideration equal to us$6.85 per ordinary share of company

* Says buyer group intends to fund merger through a combination of a committed loan facility in amount of $350 million

* House china holdings ltd - board resolved to recommend that company's shareholders vote to authorize and approve merger agreement

* House china holdings - buyer group agreed to vote all shares and adss beneficially owned by them in favor of authorization and approval of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

