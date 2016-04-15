BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences prices $7,000,000 public offering at $2.13/shr

BRIEF-Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from OVATION study
* Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients
April 15 (Reuters) -
* Cellectar biosciences announces pricing of $7,000,000 public offering
* Cellectar biosciences inc says pricing of an underwritten public offering of common stock at a price of $2.13 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited