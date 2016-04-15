版本:
BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences prices $7,000,000 public offering at $2.13/shr

April 15 (Reuters) -

* Cellectar biosciences announces pricing of $7,000,000 public offering

* Cellectar biosciences inc says pricing of an underwritten public offering of common stock at a price of $2.13 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

