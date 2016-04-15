BRIEF-RLJ Entertainment Q4 revenue $42.1 million

April 15 Rlj Entertainment Inc Says In 2016, Company Plans To Further De

* Rlj entertainment reports preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended december 31, 2015

* Q4 revenue $42.1 million

* As of march 31 st , 2016, acorn tv subscriber count grew to 260,000 paid subscribers across platforms, an up 33% since dec 31

* Exploring a refinancing of its credit facility during 2016

* Lever balance sheet through a combination of ebitda growth and/or principal repayments

* In 2016, company plans to "further de-lever balance sheet through a combination of ebitda growth and/or principal repayments"

* Says company will seek to lower its cost of capital by exploring a refinancing of its credit facility during 2016

* Adjusted ebitda for q4 increased by 68.3% to $11.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)